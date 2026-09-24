The Gamers

Eugene experimental classical musician Chris Mothersole celebrates his new album, Press Start, Oct. 1 at Art House. Mothersole, a clarinetist and composer, is a doctoral student at the University of Oregon School of Music and Dance. Press Start draws on the Nintendo Game Boy video game music of Mothersole’s youth. He processes his instrument through effects pedals typically used by rock guitarists, conjuring new textures and moods from the clarinet. By doing so, Mothersole creates sounds reminiscent of 8-bit “chiptune” music — the sound technology used in gaming systems like the Game Boy, which inspired a musical subculture of its own. The works follow the narrative contours of a game entirely in Mothersole’s imagination, including fight sequences, exploration and conquest. “Compositionally, I found it fascinating that the Game Boy sound chip was only capable of three simultaneous sounds, so composers would have to be creative with the chords and textures,” Mothersole says. “Video game music tends to work off of very unique chord progressions that you don’t often find in traditional classical music.” He says that Press Start is video game-esque in its harmonic language and chord progressions, rather than traditional classical. That being said, there are elements of the music that are inspired by a lot of classical, with rock music crossover as well. Oasis Ensemble, featuring members of Eugene Symphony, joins Mothersole at the Art House show to perform their piece, “Music to an Imaginary Video Game,” in a separate set.

Chris Mothersole performs 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 1 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $25 and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concert is all-ages.