First Friday ArtWalk Gets a Fiesta

Piñatas, lotería games of chance, face painting and photo booths are just the beginning of what’s in store for this month’s First Friday ArtWalk. Eugene’s Cultural Services and the Lane Arts Council in partnership with the Fiesta Cultural Curation Committee — made up of community members from across the city who represent different groups within the “Latin A” community according to Ben Minnis, Lane Arts Council program director — came together to envision what a celebration of their shared culture could look like with the 12th Annual Fiesta Cultural at the First Friday ArtWalk. The night starts with an opening ceremony at the Farmers Market Pavilion led by the Aztec Dancers, who will also perform live storytelling throughout the evening. Other performers throughout the night come from the Raíces de Oregón, who specialize in teaching and performing traditional baile folklórico, music from Salsa Pacifica and Banda Perlita del Sur. “It’ll be a party,” Minnis says. Lane Arts Council will have a tent at the pavilion with guides for the art walk, mapping venues across downtown displaying artwork. “It’s really just exciting to see the community come together sharing what they love,” Minnis says.

Fiesta Cultural at the First Friday ArtWalk is 5:30 pm to 10 pm Friday, Sept. 4, at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza 85 East 8th Avenue. Free.