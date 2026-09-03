Improv From Dickens to Dystopia

What’s more energetic, electric and humorously absurd than an improv performance? A themed improv performance.

The Eugene improv group No Script Society’s fall shows take a unique approach to improv. The shows, Scriptless Games and Scriptless Carol, are themed around the beloved dystopian book and film series The Hunger Games and the Dickens holiday classic A Christmas Carol respectively. “It’s different from most improv,” says Marla Johnson, director of Scriptless Games.

While everything is still made up on the spot, and shows still rely on suggestions from the audience, the group puts on a full production with costumes, a set and lighting. For their last show, which was Star Trek-themed, actors dressed up as aliens and crew members of the “NSS Improvise.”

No Script Society’s themed shows are not only unique, but perfect for fans. “We get audience members that come dressed up and ready to get involved with the show,” Johnson says.

For Johnson, the energy during shows is indescribable. “You get a sort of high,” she says. “The audience is energized and everybody’s kind of feeding off of that — there’s nothing like it.” The group, which started in 2023, features members at a range of skill levels, and primarily performs at the Very Little Theatre. While the group has grown since 2023, No Script Society’s members remain close. “Improv takes a lot of trust,” Johnson says. “We know we’ve got each other’s backs during a show.”

No Script Society’s Scriptless Games is 7:30 pm Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 24, and 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 25, at Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard Street. Scriptless Carol is 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 19, and 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 20. Tickets are pay what you can.