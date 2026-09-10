Eugene has that West Coast Swing

Whether dancing in the rain or in the West, West Coast Swing Dance is a newer form of swing taking over the dance floor. The versatile form of partner dancing creates a smooth, flowing, elastic connection between partners. Known for its linear “slot” style, regularly switching partners creates a unique consistency of diverse dance styles. “It’s a great way for people to learn how to dance and enjoy a great social environment,” says Chuck Coy, Eugene Swing Dance Club instructor and co-founder. With decades of experience, the environment curated by Eugene Swing Dance Club has enabled many members of the Eugene community to learn and express their dance desires, pulling in the people every Monday for over 15 years. “Take a break from life, work or school and enjoy dancing,” Coy says. As a nonprofit organization, the goal is to share passion and enrich the community through dance. Eugene Swing Dance Club offers lessons for everyone every Monday, whether you’re a beginner or experienced, there’s a place for you to grow and expand your dancing abilities.

Weekly West Coast Swing is 7 pm every Monday at The Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette. $7 for members, $10 for General Admission.