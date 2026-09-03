The Music Never Stops Here

Familiar showstoppers will fill the room, all sung by the talented former and present members of The Non-Stop Players. Throw in the award-winning a cappella group Verdant, and you have a two-day feel-good party — Feel the Rhythm — at Actors Cabaret of Eugene Oct. 3 and 4. The event is NSP’s annual fundraiser, and is being held at ACE for the first time.

Artistic Director Karen Olsen founded NSP in 2022 as a nonprofit to, as its mission statement notes, “build collaborative relationships that span age, gender and culture.” She explains that NSP has performed three concerts and one musical at Springfield’s Wildish Theater in the past, but communication problems forced the musical troupe to change course. “I’m sad about that because it is a good venue,” Olsen says of Wildish.

Verdant, the seven-member a cappella group based in Eugene and founded in 2016, will add “R&B and jazz that will round out our theatre portion of the concert,” Olsen says.

NSP’s formal season at ACE begins early in 2027 with Les Misérables, a large production of the classic musical. Olsen views the performance on the smallish ACE stage as a great opportunity “for our performers and audience members to experience a powerful musical in a meaningful and intimate manner.” — Dan Buckwalter

Feel the Rhythm, featuring the a cappella group Verdant, is 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 3, and 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 4, at Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette Street. NSP’s 11-performance run of Les Misérables is Jan. 22 through Feb. 13, also at ACE. Ticket information for all events is at TheNonStopPlayers.org.