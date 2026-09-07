The Olive Plaza Picnic

Across from the Eugene LTD Station, the Olive Plaza apartment complex stands out at 12 stories tall amongst neighboring buildings. Built in 1979, the property is managed by Human Good, one of the largest nonprofit organizations specializing in senior living.

Olive Plaza provides affordable rental housing to low-income seniors, with residents aged 62 years and older in 150 one-bedroom units. V Swan, Olive Plaza’s former assistant administrator, says that it has always been an affordable housing complex, and that at least two current residents have lived there since the early 1980s.

Tenants pay rent based on their adjusted income and live independently. All other bills, including Wi-Fi, electricity and other utilities, are covered.

Many of Olive Plaza’s residents were previously homeless, living in their cars or staying at the Eugene Mission. Olive Plaza’s annual picnic celebrating its residents is Sept. 11, and donations for raffle prizes for residents are being sought.

Swan says one resident lived in his car for about a decade and developed painful edema in his foot. “Being in his own home now, he’s able to put his feet up where he doesn’t have to worry about them being on the floorboard of his car,” she says.

Swan adds that residents are “incredibly grateful to have somewhere safe to lay their heads,” and that Olive Plaza is not just a home, but a place where seniors can find community. “They’re close, they’re family.”

John Brewster, the locally infamous “LTD nutsack man,” is one of Olive Plaza’s more eccentric residents. He was known for riding his bike around the University of Oregon campus, often in minimal clothing, and shouting profanities about the Lane Transit District. “Brewster is one of our biggest personalities,” Swan says. “Anything he does — just to get a laugh, just to make people happy.”

Brewster will be attending Olive Plaza’s upcoming resident picnic, which typically happens every year but will be held for the first time since the apartment complex began a major renovation in January 2024.

During the renovation, tenants had to move out of their units in phases for about two months, staying at the Candlewood Suites hotel or with family members. Swan says that this was a difficult transition. “It was really hard on them, but they really enjoy the building now.”

Now, the building has a new library and units are equipped with new flooring, cabinets, heaters and portable air conditioners. “It’s all so clean and it just looks refreshed,” Swan says.

Residents will celebrate the new and improved Olive Plaza at the picnic, which is aptly themed “Home Sweet Home.” The picnic will feature a raffle, where residents’ names are drawn and they can pick a gift from a selection of items donated by the community.

Olive Plaza is currently asking for donations of any kind. “Everyone gets something,” Swan says, “which means a lot to them. It makes them feel special.”

Swan hopes that Olive Plaza will receive more donations in the days leading up to the picnic. “They matter,” she says. “Making people feel important is important.”

In addition to the raffle, there will be pulled pork sandwiches and a performance by a band made up of a group of tenants. “It’s really fun, we have a lot of fun,” Swan says. “It’s such good energy, everyone’s happy, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

The picnic is open to all. Those who are not tenants are encouraged to bring a gift or food item. “Show up, bring something with you, say ‘Hi’ to our people,” Swan says. “They’re amazing individuals.”

Olive Plaza’s Annual Resident Picnic is Friday, Sept. 11 at the Olive Plaza parking lot, 1133 Olive Street. Call 541-683-3247 or email OPlAdministrator@humangood.com to donate — gift baskets, gift certificates, household items and more.