Coming back to campus, or venturing into higher ed for the first time, is simultaneously one of the most exciting and terrifying parts of the year (and also life).

But Eugene Weekly is here to make things a little easier — while at the same time, making sure you know what exactly is going on with the administration.

So, if you’re wondering about how to make sure your food and housing security stays good (and you have plenty of options), and also curious as to what the heck is going on with the current budget situation, find out in our Back to Campus issue!