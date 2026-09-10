Herencia Hispana and Springfield’s The Block Party Return

Springfield is throwing not one, but two parties Saturday, Sept. 12. Across 12 city blocks, Springfield’s The Block Party will bring a mechanical bull, a photo booth, live music, a giant Homer Simpson roaming the streets and a raffle with the chance to win $5,000. The block party shares the weekend with Herencia Hispana, which has been around since 2012 and in Springfield for almost a decade. Herencia Hispana features music, dancing and a traditional Mexican independence ceremony to the Springfield City Hall plaza. From 5 pm until 10 pm party-goers can expect performances from the Peruvian musical duo Melba & Luis, an El Grito ceremony with the Consulate of Mexico in Portland and social dancing with Los Vientos, as well as an appearance from the 14-year-old singer María Paula Mazón. There will also be traditional dances where audience members can learn and join along. For Springfield’s The Block Party, the free pop-up festival will feature children’s activities, three stages, display vehicles, a car show, street performers and countless food trucks and adult beverages. Since 2021, local nonprofit Community Activation Network has brought the block party to downtown Springfield. “There’s something for everyone,” says Benjamin Wilkinson, CAN’s executive director. But the party is more than entertainment. It began because “We were just trying to showcase the handful of small businesses that put downtown Springfield back on the map,” Wilkinson says. From Washburne Cafe to The Monkey’s Paw tiki bar, Wilkinson says the businesses are part of what makes downtown Springfield worth celebrating. Whether you come for the food, stay for the music or take a turn on the dance floor, downtown Springfield will be buzzing.

Herencia Hispana is 5 pm to 10 pm Saturday, Sept. 12 at Springfield City Hall Plaza, 225 5th Street. Springfield’s The Block Party is 4 pm to 10 pm, Historic Downtown Springfield, Main Street Market and South 4th Street. Both events are free.