Coming Down the Mountain

Henry Hill Kammerer, formerly of Portland junkyard punk-and-blues duo Hillstomp, debuts his new band, Whipsaw, Sept. 19 at Blairally. Whipsaw comes to Eugene on their first run of Pacific Northwest tour dates. Hillstomp was a hot ticket in Eugene in the mid-2010s, consisting of drummer John Johnson with Kammerer on guitar and vocals. They had a sizable worldwide following, playing a danceable, high-energy blend of old-school Delta blues covers and fire-and-brimstone originals. Kammerer says his new duo is in much the same vein, recalling early The Black Keys or The White Stripes with the feel of ripping street performers on a New York City subway platform. Noah Phillips, from the popular Portland folk-punk group, The Taxpayers, joins Kammerer on drums. Unlike Johnson, who played buckets and other DIY percussion, Phillips plays a full set, which Kammerer says expands the sound. “Some of the Hillstomp songs we’re playing are familiar as Hillstomp songs, but they sound completely different,” Kammerer says. “My favorite thing is to have a dark-sounding riff and then really light, almost gospel vocals over it,” he says of his songwriting style. “Or the reverse: a very happy riff with very menacing vocals.” Of Johnson and Hillstomp, Kammerer says, “It came to its natural end in some ways, and also John had to retire for personal family reasons. God bless John — a wonderful person — but he had to stop.”

Whipsaw plays 9 pm Saturday, Sept. 19 at Blairally Vintage Arcade, 245 Blair Boulevard. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and available at Blairally.com. The concert is 21-plus.