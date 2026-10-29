Halloween at Caffé Pacori 

Celebrate Halloween with a night of live music, drag, comedy and arcade games at Caffé Pacori’s Killer Pacori. Hosted by Eugene influencer and comedian Ashe the Vibe Rater, the show features local alternative and pop rock bands 2106 and Foreal and drag performances from Allah Verga and Shirley Mental. Cora Branstetter, 2106’s lead singer, planned the show. Branstetter says that local acts are “putting in some theatrics” that other Halloween events may not have. “We’re definitely putting a lot more thought into this than any other show we’ve ever done,” she says. 2106’s music is inspired by bands Branstetter and her bandmates grew up listening to, including Paramore, The Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters. She says the band’s setlist is perfect for a Halloween show. “It’s fun and energetic and it has that alternative twist.” In addition to seeing a variety of local acts, you can play everything from pinball to Big Buck Hunter at Caffé Pacori’s arcade. “The space is so unique because it’s also an arcade, so I feel like no matter what you’ll have something to do,” Branstetter says. Performers will be in costume, and you can enter a costume contest to win band merch, Halloween goodies or Caffé Pacori coffee beans. “I wanted it to be something that has a little bit of something for everyone,” Branstetter says. “In a way, it’s sort of a variety show.”

Killer Pacori is 7 pm Saturday Oct. 31 at Caffé Pacori, 255 Wallis Street, Suite 3. Doors 6 pm. Tickets start at $15 and are available at CaffePacori.com. The show is 18-plus.