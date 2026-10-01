Uke Can’t Miss It

Feng E was once a 10-year-old ukulele player, going viral on YouTube with his rendition of Tommy Emmanuel’s cover of guitar instrumental “Classical Gas,” originally composed by Eugene-local Mason Williams in 1968. The Taiwanese ukulele prodigy would appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Asia’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent before eventually touring worldwide. Feng E, now 19, is touring across the United States, playing WOW Hall Oct. 4. “I play music from my originals to classical music, to rock and roll, to a little bit of pop, a little bit of experience,” Feng E says. His solo show uses an ambience loop created using his pedalboard, by slicing different riffs together where he can reverse the sound or change the speed to start each song with his own percussion. “I improvise almost everything in the moment,” he says. Tour manager Gina Mendello points to Feng E’s early relationship with the ukulele as what makes his shows so inspiring. “Feng E’s father originally gave him a ukulele to give him something to do with his fingers when he was very small,” Mendell says. “There’s a lot you can do with a ukulele for a child.” Feng E releases his first all-originals album, Grand Tour, Nov. 1.

Feng E performs 7:30 pm Oct. 4 at WOW Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of and available at WOWHall.org.