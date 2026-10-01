Sustain Your Attention

Musician and composer Todd Sickafoose’s experimental jazz and modern classical project Todd Sickafoose Sustain Pedal returns to The Jazz Station Oct. 3. Eugene-based Sickafoose is the Grammy- and Tony Award-winning arranger, orchestrator and producer of the 2019 Broadway smash hit Hadestown, written by indie-folk singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. As a bassist, he has also collaborated with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco. Sickafoose calls Sustain Pedal an “amorphous,” somewhat jazz-influenced band without drums. Instead, the musicians improvise over Sickafoose’s compositions, creating a rhythmic ebb and flow. While the project comes from a jazz place, he says, “it’s embracing folk music and modern classical techniques, with sort of an indie rock ethos to it. Each piece is its own little universe that we try to inhabit.” He formed the project for friends, he says, “who played less common instruments.” These include musician and composer Jonny Rodgers (also known as Cindertalk) who lives in Cheshire, about 17 miles northwest of Eugene. He plays tuned wine glasses, also called a “glass orchestra.” The lineup also includes Jenny Scheinman on violin, Mike Gamble on guitar and Simon Chrisman on hammered dulcimer, all of whom are traveling to Eugene for the concert. The musicians have collaborated with Lucinda Williams, Bill Frisell, Nels Cline and Andrew Bird. Sickafoose says the group will record its first studio project at Eugene’s Gung-Ho Studio.

Todd Sickafoose Sustain Pedal performs 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 3 at The Jazz Station, 124 West Broadway. Tickets are $25 and available at TheJazzStation.org. The show is all ages.