Back To Campus Map

When you head to the University of Oregon campus, there are the obvious places to go — the EMU for food and hang out, the Knight Library to study — but there are also some hidden gems to discover, here are a couple of them.

Lillis Cafe AAA Hearth Cafe at Lawrence Hall Third-floor Chapman bathroom Full-length mirror and best bathroom to poop in Every other Tuesday, free flowers outside the EMU on University Street Birth control vending machine next to the bathroom at the EMU Starbucks Daily New York Times, and Register-Guard, and Eugene Weekly and Daily Emerald bottom floor of Allen Hall Best free chapstick in the Duck Nest (moving to the REC) Narcan and testing strips at the Collegiate Recovery Center, top floor of the EMU Nap rooms in the Duck Nest Hot tub in the REC (free for students) Massage chairs in the REC Law Library Arcade (Pacman and one other game) first floor HEDCO fireplace, Education Station Café Tykeson Hall first floor single bathroom (also good for pooping) Carillon bells — they play digitally from the roof of the EMU but there are no actual bells