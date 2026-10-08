Back To Campus Map

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Cool and Niche spots on campus.

Culture by EW StaffPosted on

When you head to the University of Oregon campus, there are the obvious places to go — the EMU for food and hang out, the Knight Library to study — but there are also some hidden gems to discover, here are a couple of them.

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  1. Lillis Cafe
  2. AAA Hearth Cafe at Lawrence Hall
  3. Third-floor Chapman bathroom Full-length mirror and best bathroom to poop in
  4. Every other Tuesday, free flowers outside the EMU on University Street
  5. Birth control vending machine next to the bathroom at the EMU Starbucks
  6. Daily New York Times, and Register-Guard, and Eugene Weekly and Daily Emerald bottom floor of Allen Hall
  7. Best free chapstick in the Duck Nest (moving to the REC)
  8. Narcan and testing strips at the Collegiate Recovery Center, top floor of the EMU
  9. Nap rooms in the Duck Nest
  10. Hot tub in the REC (free for students)
  11. Massage chairs in the REC
  12. Law Library Arcade (Pacman and one other game) first floor
  13. HEDCO fireplace, Education Station Café
  14. Tykeson Hall first floor single bathroom (also good for pooping)
  15. Carillon bells — they play digitally from the roof of the EMU but there are no actual bells
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