Back To Campus Map

When you head to the University of Oregon campus, there are the obvious places to go — the EMU for food and hang out, the Knight Library to study — but there are also some hidden gems to discover, here are a couple of them.
- Lillis Cafe
- AAA Hearth Cafe at Lawrence Hall
- Third-floor Chapman bathroom Full-length mirror and best bathroom to poop in
- Every other Tuesday, free flowers outside the EMU on University Street
- Birth control vending machine next to the bathroom at the EMU Starbucks
- Daily New York Times, and Register-Guard, and Eugene Weekly and Daily Emerald bottom floor of Allen Hall
- Best free chapstick in the Duck Nest (moving to the REC)
- Narcan and testing strips at the Collegiate Recovery Center, top floor of the EMU
- Nap rooms in the Duck Nest
- Hot tub in the REC (free for students)
- Massage chairs in the REC
- Law Library Arcade (Pacman and one other game) first floor
- HEDCO fireplace, Education Station Café
- Tykeson Hall first floor single bathroom (also good for pooping)
- Carillon bells — they play digitally from the roof of the EMU but there are no actual bells