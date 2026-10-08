Cash Comes Back

Boy Named Sue, a Johnny Cash tribute band, reunites Oct. 10 at Wildish Theater in downtown Springfield. Singer-songwriter Cuchulain (pronounced ka-hoo-lin and frequently found competing in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts), formerly of Eugene and now based in upstate New York, formed the group in 2024. With added horn arrangements, they perform faithful Cash and classic country covers and originals. While Cuchulain has relocated, other Boy Named Sue members remain in Eugene and Portland. Cuchulain says their setlists include material from throughout Cash’s career, including early hits and songs from his acclaimed late-in-life work with producer Rick Rubin, including the Nine Inch Nails cover “Hurt.” At an early age, Cuchulain was drawn to the Cash classic “A Boy Named Sue,” written by Shel Silverstein, a tale of a young boy growing up with an unusual moniker. “I developed a very personal connection to that song and the rest of Johnny Cash’s oeuvre,” says Cuchulain, whose baritone singing voice is reminiscent of Cash. Cuchulain particularly appreciates that Cash stood up for underrepresented and marginalized communities. “He always focuses on the story, as well as the heart and the humanity of the characters that are involved,” Cuchulain adds. “In much of his famous songwriting, as well as in his personal life, he was very focused on the underdog, the outcast, the prisoner.”

Boy Named Sue performs 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 10 at Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street in Springfield. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and available at WildishTheater.com. The concert is all ages.