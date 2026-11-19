Turkish-French electronic musician Seb El Zin plays Nov. 23 at Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove. El Zin is touring the U.S. supporting his latest EP, The Analog Mangrove, an organic collection of minimal techno, tribal trance and psychedelic dance music. Without computers on stage — just drum machines and other hardware to create sounds — El Zin says his live set draws from his solo work. This includes the Middle Eastern influenced Grand Bazar (2018), as well as his progressive techno EP Lingua Minimalista (2023), which trades bass drops and other celebratory dance-oriented elements for a dark, hypnotic tone. When not playing electronic music, El Zin performs with the Devo-like art-punk band Ithak. El Zin says he founded the record label collective Bzzz Productions to release his own material, but it grew from there as his leftist, anarchist politics informed the project. He also formed the group Anarchist Republic of Bzzz, which features collaborations with jazz greats Marc Ribot, Archie Shepp and Arto Lindsay. El Zin, who lives in Paris, once lived in Istanbul and has traveled extensively, including time spent in Asia and Mexico. He integrates those experiences in his music. “I’m interested in pushing innovation in music,” El Zin says. “I’m not interested in releasing a copy of something else.” Art and politics are linked, El Zin says.

Seb El Zin performs 7:30 pm Monday, Nov. 23, at Axe & Fiddle, 657 East Main Street, Cottage Grove. Free. The concert is 21-plus.