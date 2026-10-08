Will Eugene Weekly Save Print Journalism With This New Tactic?

If two guys covered in bags of chips and running around like greased pigs while live music plays in the background doesn’t sell newspapers we don’t know what will.

The University of Oregon campus will be taken over by food carts and vendors on 13th Avenue Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 for the Associated Students of the University of Oregon (ASUO) Street Faire. Around noon each day, those gathered around the 13th and University intersection can expect to see two students running around the street in suits made of free bags of chips from head to toe — chips available to anyone who can manage to pluck them off. This Chip Run will kick off each day of Eugene Weekly’s Lunchtime Concerts noon to 1 pm during the Faire at the EMU Amphitheater. The gravely local punk band Haunting kicks off the series Oct. 14. The next day features Everything’s Found, a local mix of modern and 2000s emo-punk sounds. Then, DJ mixwell will wrap things up with poppier house music Oct. 16. The event was set up by Eugene Weekly’s advertising interns — UO students who want the Street Faire to also include this integral part of student life and Eugene culture (music, and apparently, chips), and to get young people excited about the paper. “We hope to bring a lot of fun to the students. The Street Faire has always been about food and clothes. There’s not much entertainment and we want to change that and make it a bit more lively,” says Derek Beatty, one of the EW advertising interns who will don the suit for the Chip Run. “We want to reflect the aesthetics that Eugene is really proud of — that sort of alternative rock vibe.”

Eugene Weekly’s Lunchtime Concerts are noon to 1 pm Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 16, at the EMU Amphitheater, 1395 University Street. Free. Open to the public and all ages.