Guardian Angel of Food and Gifts

Nestled in Springfield is one of the area’s most original Mexican stores and restaurants, El Angel Authentic Mexican Restaurante Tienda and Carnicería brings products and flavors from North, Central and South America for locals to enjoy.

Owner Polo German, who is from Mexico City, has spent 10 years running El Angel, dedicating his shop to the foods and artisans of his home country.

“I own El Angel with the mentality of a client; I want to bring unique flavors and products to those looking for native taste,” German says in Spanish.

Customers can visit for a familiar meal from home, discover an ingredient they have never tried, or experience a flavor they’ve waited to consume. German’s journey from Mexico City to Oregon has shaped the way he approaches his business, with hospitality and accessibility at the core of his values. With a lifetime of working several jobs and building his own opportunities through his passions, he hopes El Angel continues to serve the community and remains a community staple for gatherings and family time.

“We have snacks like candy and chips directly from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, and handmade dresses from Oaxaca, with cups and mugs made by artists in Mexico and Central America,” German says.

Their menu consists of Mexican staples like a carne asada plate with grilled steak, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, onions, chile toreado, pico de gallo, and rice and beans on the side. The meat is locally sourced from Portland.

If you have a bigger appetite, try their huge molcajete, served in its namesake scorching-hot traditional mortar and pestle made from volcanic rock, served with steak, shrimp, quail, chorizo (Mexican sausage), traditional in-house green salsa, cactus, green onions, queso fresco, chile toreado, rice and beans. Breakfast is served all day long with popular specialties like chilaquiles and breakfast burritos.

Traditional refreshing drink options like agua de Jamaica made from hibiscus flowers or a classic comforting horchata with ice.

“When I arrived in Oregon, I would search Mexican stores and restaurants, craving spices, products and flavors,” German says. Unable to find and enjoy his cravings, he decided he would bring those cravings to the Pacific Northwest for others to enjoy.

In Mexico, handmade ceramic mugs and shot glasses featuring playful representations of breasts, butts and penises reflect a tradition of incorporating humor in everyday life and bold imagery into art. Produced by artists using traditional pottery techniques, these vessels turn drinking into fun and humorous conversation.

Designs range from stylized and whimsical to highly detailed, while their handmade construction gives each item individual variants in shape, size and finish. The combination of native Mexican craftsmanship and humor offers gift-giving opportunities that lets El Angel showcase the similarities of U.S.-Mexico humor.

As a migrant from Mexico, German came to the U.S. alone. He tirelessly worked several jobs at once to generate an income for himself and for his family back home in Mexico City.

He says his passion and hard work came from being an automobile mechanic throughout his life and he owns a car mechanic shop, Diamante Auto Service, in Springfield, along with El Angel.

“I love serving others and ensuring they are taken care of the way I wish to be taken care of,” German says.

For German, El Angel represents more than just a place to eat or shop. It’s a way for him and his family to share a piece of home with the community of Springfield and Eugene. Every product on every shelf and every dish out of the kitchen allows customers to experience the flavors, traditions and memories of Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

El Angel Authentic Mexican Restaurante Tienda and Carnicería is at 2120 Main Street, Springfield. Hours are 7 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday, and 8 am to 8 pm Sunday. For more information, call 541-726-9155.