From India to Your Kitchen

Vijay Sachdeva and her family moved to Oregon in 1992 from India. They left New Delhi, one of the most populated cities in the world, for the smaller, quieter city of Eugene. It was a move that Sachdeva says was based on wanting less traffic, better weather and smaller schools.

But one of the changes they also had to adjust to was a lack of Indian markets.

To get ingredients and groceries to make Indian dishes at home, Sachdeva says her husband would drive all the way down to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Shortly after arriving in Eugene, Sachdeva opened what she says was the first Indian restaurant in town, called Taj Mahal. After a brief run downtown, the restaurant closed and then 10 years after arriving in Eugene, Sachdeva and her family opened Vishnu India Imports in south Eugene. For almost 25 years, it’s been one of the only places to get Indian groceries in the area and learn how to make Indian dishes.

Shakina Maloney, a friend of Sachdeva’s who’s helping translate the interview with Eugene Weekly, remembers eating at Taj Mahal. When she found out that Sachdeva opened Vishnu India Imports, she told all her friends about the market.

“It was a struggle, only a few people knew about it,” Sachdeva says.

In the early ’00s, there were not too many white people in Eugene who knew about Indian culture and food, but its popularity began to increase over time.

Vishnu India Imports carries a variety of foods, all on a spectrum of its easiness to cook. At the quickest, Sachdeva points to some of the frozen meals and breads — such as parathas, roti and naan. Then there are mixes and curries that get simmered in a pan with any choice of protein, beans or veggies.

Vijay Sachdeva of Vishnu India Imports. Photo by Eve Weston.

For those who want to dive into the art of Indian cooking, Sachdeva is there to coach them through what seems like an intimidating process. Over the years, she’s offered cooking classes but recently she’s put that on hiatus because of her health. But she’s still quick to offer cooking tips, whether you’re coming in with a premade recipe or want to ask for a suggestion.

“She’s quick to give away recipes,” Maloney says.

And it’s true. Asking about a favorite recipe she makes at home, she says dal makhani, a lentil- and bean-based vegetarian dish.

Walking through the store, Sachdeva points to the ingredients needed, all in stock. You need one cup of black lentils, half cup of kidney beans and two tablespoons of chana dal (sort of like split chickpeas). Those need to be soaked overnight and rinsed until there’s no residue and then cooked in a pressure cooker. Then put together a spice mix of garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric powder and ground whole cloves and black cardamom.

Using ghee in a pan, saute chopped ginger, garlic, onion until browned and then add in chopped fresh tomatoes with the spice mix for a while and finally add in the lentil and bean mix. Garnish with a little bit of cream.

“It makes the house smell good,” Sachdeva says.

Vishnu India Imports isn’t just a place to buy groceries, Maloney says. It’s a way to share Indian culture with people in the area but it’s also a connection to home from India or from Indian households. The market brings in customers from as far away as Ashland, Roseburg and Grants Pass, Sachdeva says.

“She feels really happy to help them and encourage them,” Maloney says.

Sachdeva is there to help University of Oregon students shopping at Vishnu India Imports who are learning how to cook while adjusting to living away from home. The students come to Vishnu India Imports, asking “Aunty” — a sign of respect non-relatives will use for elders — for help on how to cook.

“She encourages them on what to do, what not to do,” Maloney says. “Sometimes they don’t have time and she says, ‘Go and buy the frozen one and enjoy it.’”

But over time those students get more acclimated to living on their own and Sachdeva sees them become part of the community.

“They started buying groceries here,” Maloney says. “And she’s always asking how they are doing and adjusting to the area.”

Vishnu India Imports is at 135 East 29th Avenue. Hours are 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday.