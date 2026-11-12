Winter Happenings

No, you’re not making it up: The days really are short, the nights really are long, and both tend to be chilly and damp here in western Oregon. This is the dreary time of year that calls for something warm, cozy and distracting by way of entertainment, which is probably why winter holidays became such a thing in the first place.

So in case you’re looking for holiday diversions to free your mind from the stress of insane politics, Trump’s idiotic war in Iran and the growing climate disaster, here are our suggestions, from the utterly traditional (think The Nutcracker) to the outrageously different.