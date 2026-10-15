Tiger Mama Cupbap Company opened Tiger Mama’s third Eugene location in North Eugene’s Crescent Village at 2776 Shadowview on Sept. 4. Enjoy Korean comfort food with bites from their ever-so-popular cupbap rice bowls.

Dozo Ya opened a konbini, a Japanese-style convenience store, on June 19, at 150 Shelton McMurphy Boulevard, serving items from their menu at The Garden on Friendly food truck as well as other grab-and-go snacks.

Hop Valley Brewing Co. officially opened its new downtown Eugene brewpub at 550 Pearl St., Suite 150, on Sept. 17, located in the former Heritage Distilling Co. The sports-forward pub has multiple TVs primed for football viewing needs and will serve its signature drink, the Dang Green IPA Dang, the official co-branded craft beer of University of Oregon Athletics.

Oakshire Brewing announced plans to close after 20 years in business. The company marked its anniversary with a farewell block party on Oct. 3. While Oakshire is closing its brewery and other taproom locations, Oakshire Public House in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood remains open as it transitions to a new operator. The pub’s future ownership and identity have yet to be announced.

MOSS Culinary Studio soft-opened in June, with a grand opening on July 1 at 992 Willamette Street. Serving seasonal breakfast and lunch made with locally grown and produced ingredients from surrounding farms. The menu includes yogurt and granola with fruit, oatmeal, coffee, sandwiches, soups and salads, alongside a rotating selection of cakes, cookies and pastries.

Cornucopia is closing its 5th Street Market-area location on Oct. 18, after 17 years of business, its historic Lincoln Street location remains open.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening its first Eugene-Springfield area restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 13, located at 2720 Gateway in Springfield. This will be Oregon’s third restaurant in the chicken finger-loving chain.

Pyre Nashville Hot Chicken is finally opening its Springfield location in the food hub outside of The Monkey’s Paw Tiki Bar in Springfield after announcing the second location back in late 2025. Pyre’s River Road location has been a popular local chicken joint and the new Springfield spot is planned to be open later in the evening. Follow Pyre on Facebook to keep updated on hours.

Legacy Cooking food truck had a soft opening August 29, at 760 Chambers Street. Run by local chef Lewana Kluth, the food truck says it centers on cooking with love and passion, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

Seasoned moved locations to 941 Pearl Street, Bo & Vine’s old location, debuting a new menu on Sept. 4. Owners Garrett and Felicia Kirsch previously had a kitchen at Claim 52 Brewing and before that NorthWest Burgers at Public House in Springfield. Their brick and mortar location continues their mission of seasonal menus and high quality dining experiences.

Bo & Vine on Pearl closed on August 1; some will miss their $2 happy hour fries looking for their next fix. The Oregon-born smash burger joint is still serving up burgers at its Corvallis and Salem locations.