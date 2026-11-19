I went to France once. Met my cousins, Sophie, Joe and their kids. Most of my mother’s family migrated out of Russia during WWII, landing in Paris or Missouri (Ma-zur-ah, as my mother called it). Quite the geographical fork in the road. Croissants or casseroles. Tough call.

Anyway, I spent a summer in France exploring the food, especially all that top-notch pastry. The French kick ass at honoring the art of cooking. They have a joie de vivre (joy of living), which means treating food like sex: exuberant intimacy, a delicious buildup and ultimate pleasure. All culminating in 10 to 12 minutes of bliss.

Also known as dinner.

But we’re in Lane County, dreaming of Paris without opening Mastering the Art of French Cooking by the iconic badass Julia Child, who hauled her size 12 feet off to French cooking school and returned to teach Americans to put down the can opener and cook like a boss. Deep respect.

Enter Bar Purlieu, where owners Laura Hines and Joe Kiefer-Lucas have served French-inspired PNW cuisine since 2018. Can a Eugene bistro deliver French pleasure, or is it dressing up Northwest food in a beret? Frankly, I don’t give two shits about the beret, if the kitchen can Marcel Marceau its way to some seriously good eats.

There’s a French bistro cliché that refuses to die: patterned wallpaper, wine bottles, posters, limp plants, flowers, cigarettes dangling from mouths, welcomed bodyhair and enough tables crammed into corners to wonder whether the furniture breeds after hours. Cozy or dizzying? Think Georges Braque decorating during his Cubist phase, after too many aperitifs. Purlieu embraces the charming clutter, and I’ll take the knickknacks for a table indoors. After three vehicle collisions damaged their former street patio, I’m thinking death by chocolate, not Subaru.

The starter menu tempts with escargot (snails, my peeps) and PNW oysters, but the cheesemonger in me made a beeline for the $21 cheese board and a $14 tempranillo (ordered a Spanish blend, got a tempranillo — same country, different story, folks). The bar struts serious liquid swagger with a seductive wine list, knockout craft cocktails and booze-free concoctions that can run with the big dogs.

A proper cheese board needs stellar accoutrements, those supporting players dressing cheese in haute couture. Unfortunately, my server identified cheeses only by country and milk type, without producers or accompaniments explained. Come on! Describe your food like you’re taking a sommelier exam. Tell me what I’m eating, where it came from, and why I should give a crap. Seduce me with adjectives, for fuck sake.

It’s where foreplay happens before the next course.

The board featured French triple-cream goat brie, Italian cow’s milk blue and hard Swiss cheese, with four crostini (only four?), marinated cherries, pepitas, sweet mustard seeds over pear compote, chunky blackberry jam and a shortbread. Excellent cheeses, but the supporting cast had a serious sweet tooth. Where are the briny olives or something pickled to cut through that creamy fat? My tempranillo was begging for savory companionship.

You know I love me a Caesar salad, and the $9 small delivered. Crisp Little Gem lettuce enrobed in velvety, umami-rich dressing, house-made croutons (a tad too hard), nutty Grana Padano cheese, and grated salt-cured egg yolk. Finally, a Roman conquest where the only stabbing involved my fork.

Wild mushroom tart, anyone? For $22, a massive puff pastry creation with caramelized onions, cultivated mushrooms, thick Dijon cream sauce, edible flowers and more grated salt-cured egg yolk. Impressive presentation, but this vol-au-vent could feed four.

Popular dish, but no-can-do. The pastry missed its glorious oven bloom, aka lamination heaven, arriving underbaked and doughy. The cream sauce was rich enough to require its own financial advisor and salty enough to make The Salty Chef beg for water. The salt-cured yolk looked pretty but sent our taste buds straight out to sea. And that, my friends, is a culinary bifflé, French slang for a dick slap. Sorry, chefs.

Bar Purlieu’s pan seared halibut.

Now the entrées. French inspiration earns its beret here. The $39 pan-seared halibut was melt-in-your-mouth perfection, floating in smoky mushroom broth with a potato porcini pavé, and both crispy and pickled enoki mushrooms. Earthy, savory, beautifully balanced. Magnifique!

I can also vouch for the $31 Anderson Ranch Lamb, a tender confit-pressed shoulder with the three French Ps: panisse (chickpea fries), piperade (Basque peppers and tomatoes) and pistou (garlicky basil sauce). The $32 steak frites bavette special delivered rare-cooked beef, pan-fried chanterelles, concentrated jus and crispy fries. A dipping sauce for those frites would’ve been nice, but nothing ever stops anyone from finishing fries.

We ended with vanilla crème brûlée, silky golden custard beneath a perfectly torched sugar crust, accompanied by a big brown butter cookie. The brûlée was fire, literally and figuratively, but the cookie, while yummy, looked frumpy next to that elegant custard. A tuile would’ve dressed it beautifully. And darling, the French take their fashion seriously.

So, did Bar Purlieu deliver a little French love? Mais oui! A few culinary faux pas, but plenty to fall for. With a name suggesting a familiar neighborhood gathering place, this French-inspired bistro feels right at home in Eugene. Beret optional, joie de vivre included.

🧂🧂🧂 Three out of four salt shakers.

Bar Purlieu is at 1530 Willamette Street and open 4 pm to 10 pm, Monday through Saturday, BarPurlieu.com.

THE SALTY CHEF BROUGHT TO YOU BY PEPPERBERRIES KITCHEN STORE