Get a Move On

Improvement Movement. Photo by Trent Tomlinson.

Atlanta rock band Improvement Movement calls itself a non-denominational cult. It’s a joke, but it suits the groovy collective spirit in what they do. The quartet released their second full-length album, Your Perfect Real Life, on ATO Records in August. The band plays WOW Hall Nov. 6. Improvement Movement’s communal vibe shows up in their four-way songwriting process, and their resulting eclectic songs that feature hippie-flavored Laurel Canyon-style vocal harmonies. Elsewhere, the band uses unusual prog-rock time signatures and complex, occasionally jazz-inflected arrangements. In their catchy indie-rock riffs, the band recalls aughts hipster bands like Grizzly Bear and Dr. Dog with the spacey edge of ’60s and ’70s artists like Yes and Genesis. At times, it has shaggy-haired classic-rock swagger, or the cool detachment of Steely Dan. While writing the record, the band says they focused on unison vocals and wrote the songs with the stage in mind. This differs from their 2024 debut album, Slump, which they call more of a studio project. Despite their egalitarian rhetoric, band members inevitably disagree. To stay on the same page, singer and keyboardist Zach Pyles jokes, “All of us talk for way too long and reach a suboptimal decision.” Smooth rock and Brazilian pop-influenced Los Angeles singer-songwriter Adron supports Improvement Movement at WOW Hall, promoting her new release, The Trickster.

Improvement Movement performs 8 pm Friday, Nov. 6 at WOW Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all ages.