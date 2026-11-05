Rabbit Hop

Longtime Eugene ’50s and ’60s rock‘n’roll cover band Daddy Rabbit celebrates the release of their seventh studio album, Double Feature, Nov. 6 at Mac’s Restaurant and Nightclub. The trio plays danceable sets of pop, rock and rockabilly covers with some originals mixed in. Daddy Rabbit writes all their studio releases. The band’s guitarist, singer and harmonica player, Robert Jacobs, calls Double Feature a huge departure for the group. Jacobs says the project explores rap, hip hop and funk as well as Motown influences and ’60s psychedelia. Kasey Rajkovic plays drums and sings, and Josh Swearingen also sings and plays bass. “It’s our most vocally ambitious album yet,” Jacobs says, “utilizing all three singers in ways similar to Beastie Boys, Run-DMC and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, trading lyrics back and forth, call and response.” According to Jacobs, it’s also a concept album. Like an old-school drive-in double feature, the first half is based on the fictional film Summer of Lost Love. The Monster with Three Heads inspired the second half, another “creature feature” from Jacobs’ imagination.

Daddy Rabbit’s Double Feature album release show is 8 pm Friday, Nov. 6, at Mac’s Restaurant and Nightclub, 1626 Willamette. Tickets are $7 and available at the door. The concert is 21-plus.