Wyn Warne, Ash Pressman and Ruth Lynch of As You Like It. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Adult store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. As You Like It, 1655 W. 11th Ave, #1, 541-606-0553, AsYouLikeItShop.com.

2. Overlap Self-Care Super Store, 136 S. 6th St., Spfd., 858-281-3117, EasetheOverlap.com.

3. Eva’s Boutique, 720 Garfield St., 541-345-2873, EvasBoutique.com.