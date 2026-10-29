Educator and trainer Taylor Hardman holding Guillermo the aplomado falcon. Photo by Kat Tabor.

Best Animal-focused nonprofit

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Civics by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cascades Raptor Center, 32275 Fox Hollow Rd., 541-485-1320, CascadesRaptorCenter.org.

2. Greenhill Humane Society, 88530 Greenhill Rd., 541-689-1503, Green-Hill.org.

3. Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue, 1355 River Rd., 541-654-4259, Wigglytails.org.