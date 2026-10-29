Best Architect

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1.(Tie) Otto Poticha, Poticha Architects.

1.(Tie) John Stapleton, PIVOT Architecture, 44 W. Broadway, Ste. 300, 541-342-729, PivotArchitecture.com.

2. Richard Shugar, 2FORM Architecture, 2-form.com.