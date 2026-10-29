Best Art gallery

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, 1430 Johnson Lane, University of Oregon, 541-346-3027, Jsma.Uoregon.edu.

2. New Zone Art Gallery, 110 E. 11th Ave., 541-683-0759, NewZoneGallery.org.

3. The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave., 541-321-6977, TheHybridEugene.com.