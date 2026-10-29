Best Bartender

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Tina McGill, Crow & Cart, 543 Blair Blvd., 541-505-7240, CrowandCart.com.

2. Nicole Long, beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave, 541-505-9432, beergardenme.com.

3. Ciara Hernandez, Nelson’s in the Whit, 543 Blair Blvd., 541-505-7240, NelsonsInTheWhit.com.