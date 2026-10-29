Best Bicycle store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Bicycle Way Of Life, 556 Charnelton St., 541-344-4105; 2480 Alder St., 541-342-6155, Bicycleway.com

2. Shift Community Cycles, 811 W. 6th Ave., 541-728-2453, Shiftcc.org

3. Hutch’s Bike Shop, 960 Charnelton St., 541-345-7521, Facebook/HutchsBicycles.