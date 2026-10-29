Best Budtender

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eric Lee, Happy Haze, 1409 Oak St., 630-414-8618, HappyHazeOregon.com.

2. Kelli Firnsin, Happy Haze,1409 Oak St., 630-414-8618, HappyHazeOregon.com.

3. Ash Sewalelot, Oregrown, 211 West 6th Ave., 541-505-9652, Oregrown.com.