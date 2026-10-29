Best Catering

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Mucho Gusto, 67 Oakway Ctr., 541-343-1481, MuchoGustoMex.com.

2. Hole in the Wall BBQ, 3200 W. 11th Ave., 541-683-7378, HoleintheWallbbq.com.

3. Pandita, 398 East 11th Ave., 5416545112, PanditaRestaurant.com.