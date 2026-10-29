Isaiah Martinez, Yardy Rum Bar owner. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Chicken joint

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Yardy Rum Bar, 837 Lincoln St., 458-240-7564,YardyRumBar.com.

2. Hot Mama’s Wings, 420 W. 13th Ave., 541-653-9999, HotMammasWings.com.

3. Chicken Bonz, 1815 Pioneer Pkwy E, Spfd, 541-726-0111, ChickenBoz.com.