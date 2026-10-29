Best Chinese food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Jade Dumpling & Noodle House, 2560 Willamette, 541-968-9258, JadeDumplingor.com.

2. Bao Bao House, 868 W. Park St., 541-799-1088; 3342 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-600-8868, BaobaoHouseor.com.

3. Spice N Steam, 165 W. 11th Ave., 541-654-0338, SpiceNsteam.com.