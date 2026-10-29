Eugene Symphony musicians backstage at the Hult Center. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Classical music group

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Symphony, 115 W. 8th Ave. Ste. 115, 541-687-9487, EugeneSymphony.org.

2. Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble, EdmEnsemble.org.

3. (Tie) Orchestra Next, 174 E. 16th Ave Ste. 142., 458-221-7360, OrchestraNext.com.

3. (Tie) Oregon Mozart PLayers, 174 E. 16th Ave. Ste. 142, 541-345-6648, OregonMozartPlayers.org.