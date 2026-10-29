Best Comedy night

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Olsen Run Comedy Club and Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave., 541-242-2371, OlsenRun.com.

2. Slize Pizzeria & Bar Open Mic, 325 Blair Blvd., 541-653-9937, SlizePizzeriaAndBar.com.

3. Slay Hazel at Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St., 541-343-3204, StarlightLounge.com.