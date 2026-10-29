Steven Montague, Mandy Watts and Molly Powell of Mandy’s Family Restaurant and Diner. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Comfort food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Mandy’s Family Restaurant, 1491 Willamette, 541-654-0382, Mandys-Restaurant.com.

2. Yardy Rum Bar, 837 Lincoln St., 458-240-7564,YardyRumBar.com.

3. Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.