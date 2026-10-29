Jon Batiste live at the Cuthbert (9.16.25 Eugene, OR) Photo by Todd Cooper

Best Concert venue

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Rd., 541-762-8099, TheCuthbert.com.

2. WOW Hall, Community Center for the Performing Arts, 291 W. 8th Ave., 541-687-2746, WOWHall.org.

3. McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette, 541-345-4442, McDonaldTheatre.com.