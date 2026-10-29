1. Calvin Orlando Smith, Albertsons, 3075 Hilyard St., 541-687-1742, Local.albertsons.com.

2. Tom, Safeway on 18th, 145 E. 18th Ave., 541-485-5051.

3. Dogface, The Crypt, 226 7th St., Spfd., Instagram.com/thecrypt541.

He’s done it once again. The unstoppable Calvin Orlando Smith, an ebullient grocery clerk at the Albertsons supermarket at 30th Avenue and Hilyard Street, has aced the title of Best Customer Service Worker. He previously won in 2024. When he’s not scanning detergent or weighing bananas, the flamboyant baritone sings his heart out for paying audiences not only here in Eugene but around the world. He’s sung on Broadway, where he appeared alongside Cathy Rigby in Peter Pan; has hung out with the B-52s; and he met the king of England back when Charles was no more than a lowly prince. Buy a bag of catfood at his checkstand, and you can expect him to ask your cat’s name and perhaps its entire history. Having your groceries checked by Smith can be like falling into a vaudeville vortex — and he charms his audiences into coming back for more.