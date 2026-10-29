Best Death Doula

1. Astrid Jenkins, CrescentMooneol@gmail.com, Facebook.com/CrescentMoonEndOfLifeServices.

2. Oria Gynnette Oberholtzer, 541-514-3323.

3. Emma Walkingshaw Kelson

Death doula Astrid Jenkins’s work focuses on guiding members of the transgender community through the death planning process, ensuring that trans individuals are remembered for who they are. Jenkins helps clients in making death plans and provides will and other end of life planning resources. As they put it, “I help people do the boring part, the paperwork.” As a trans individual growing up in the South, Jenkins advocated for trans people who had passed away by talking to newspapers that misreported their names. Their book, Death Planning Made Easy, provides information that trans individuals can use to navigate a uniquely complicated landscape of death planning. “The initial idea was to help make sure that when trans people die, their names and genders and just who they lived as was respected in death as it should have been in life,” they say. Each June, Jenkins runs their annual “Don’t Deadname The Dead” campaign. Since the campaign’s beginning, Jenkins has distributed an estimated 12,000 free copies of their book and worked with organizations in North Carolina and Louisiana. “I like to do a lot of work here locally, but I have been really surprised by just how much people from far flung places want this, and want it in the hands of their community,” they say. “I’ve got a little bit of knowledge here and there so I know that I can help a few people.”