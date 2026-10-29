Best Drag brunch

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. The Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St., 541-844-1280, SparrowAndSerpent.com.

2. Glamazons, Crow & Cart, 543 Blair Blvd., 541-505-7240, CrownAndCart.com.

3. Barnlight with Lyta Blunt, 924 Willamette, 541-726-0313, Facebook.com/barnlightbar.