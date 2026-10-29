1. Heavy Cream, Instagram.com/heavy_creammm.

2. Edd Zackly, Instagram.com/eddzackly.

3. Luke N Good, Instagram.com/luke.n.good.

When “My Type” by Saint Motel played four years ago, Heavy Cream (Mel Funke) was born. In all of his overly dramatic, campy, quirky drag king self, performing one song created Eugene’s favorite drag genius.

Heavy Cream has now been named Best Drag King in 2023, 2024 and now in 2026 and was runner-up in 2025. In his four years as a drag king, Heavy Cream launched “Men at Werk” a bimonthly drag show that will be celebrating its three-year anniversary on Nov. 20.

“It’s something so important to me because it is a show that is dedicated to highlighting and showcasing specifically kings and things.” Funke says, “ When I started out, I saw a lack of kings; I saw a lack of representation, inclusion, and it’s something that I’ve worked hard to build up, and I think this show very plainly demonstrates that not only is there a space for kings, but there is a desire and want.”

Whether it takes him three hours to get into drag for a show or to be a yassified Bigfoot, Heavy Cream has felt the love from Eugene.

“The continued love and support that I receive from the community of Eugene just fuels my drag, my art.” Funke says. “It’s just confirmation of what I’m doing, matters, that people care, that people see me.”