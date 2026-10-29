Best Drag thing

1. Titsa Kimbo, Facebook.com/quingtitsakimbo.

2. Allah Verga, Instagram.com/allah_v3rga.

3. Spooky Serenade, Instagram.com/spooky.serenade.

Titsa Kimbo says they started doing drag after the COVID-19 pandemic because they “spent a lot of time playing with my makeup during it.” So, once the restrictions were lifted and it was safe to go out again, they figured, “Why not?” Once they began performing, they say it became a passion, as “it’s a perfectly good excuse to be fabulous.” Kimbo often performs with “fire bubbles,” which involves butane, water and soap bubbles to make a safe, but also invigorating performance that is sure to keep the audience engaged.