Lane County Farmers Market. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Best Farmers market

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Lane County Farmers Market, 85 E. 8th Ave., 541-431-4923, LanecountyFarmersMarket.org.

2. Tuesday Farmers Market, Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 E. 8th Ave., 541-852-760, FmpEugene.org.

3. Springfield Farmers Market