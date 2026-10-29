Brynne Blevins Andrus, fitness instructor at the Eugene Family YMCA. Photo by Chris Pietsch.

Best Fitness instructor

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Brynne Blevins Andrus at the YMCA, 600 East 24th Ave., 541-686-9622, EugeneYmca.org.

2. Ellen De Werd, WARRIOR Group Fitness Studio, 199 E. 5th Ave., 458-261-7415, WarriorGroupFitnessStudio.com.