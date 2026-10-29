Best Game night

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Drag Queen Bingo at Drop Bear with Slutashia, 2690 Willamette, 541-505-9285, DropBearBrewery.com.

2. Bingo night at PLAY with Judy Jitsu, 232 W. 5th Ave., 541-357-5010, PLAYEugene.com.

3. Bingo Wednesdays with Ty Connor at beergarden. 777 W. 6th Ave, 541-505-9432, beergardenme.com.