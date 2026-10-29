Down To Earth

Best Garden gear shop

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Down To Earth Home, Garden & Gift, 532 Olive St., 541-342-6820, DowntoEarthEugene.com

2. Jerry’s Home Improvement, 2600 Hwy. 99 N., 541-689-1911; 2525 Olympic St.,Spfd., 541-736-7000, BetterHeadforJerrys.com.

3. Eugene Backyard Farmer, 501 Washington St., 541-485-3276, EugeneBackyardFarmer.com