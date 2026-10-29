Dot, a stylist at Anomaly Hair Collective. Photo by Chris Pietsch.

Best Hair Stylist

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Dot, Anomaly Hair Collective, 837 Monroe St., AnomalyHairCollective.com.

2. Amanda Nicole, 4247 Loft, 390 Lincoln St., 541-515-6422, 4247Loft.com.

3. Ransom Lively, 4247 Loft, 390 Lincoln St., 541-515-6422, 4247Loft.com.