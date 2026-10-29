Best Karaoke

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Slice Pizzeria & Bar, 325 Blair Blvd., 541-653-9937, SlizePizzeriaAndBar.com.

2. Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St., 541-687-463, LuckeysClub.com.

3. Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St., 541-654-5632, LevelUpArcade.com.