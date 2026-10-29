The Suspish Fish. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Local artist

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Suspish, all around Lane County.

2. Emily Poole, EPooleArt.com, Instagram.com/epooleart/.

3. Jud Turner, The Oblivion Gallery, 3923 Cross Street, 541-520-6210, JudTurner.com.