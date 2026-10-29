Best Local hellraiser

1. BriJit Jenkins, R.A.D., 805 Lincoln St., Rad.Eugene.Punx@Gmail.com, Radeugene.org.

2. Tim Lewis, PictureEugene, PictureEugene.com.

3. Karress Ann Slaughter (Cornel Hardiman), Instagram.com/mercutio4.

BriJit Jenkins, co-founder of local punk nonprofit Radical Alternative Development and local hellraiser says she’s still going to bed at 9 pm, while at the same time, raising some hell. From helping put on a massive two-day mental health benefit punk show at Washington Jefferson Skate Park to securing and developing R.A.D.’s first-ever community space, this year has been a busy one for Jenkins. “We have probably the largest free resource fair anywhere that I’ve even heard of,” Jenkins says of R.A.D ‘s Mental Health Benefit Punk Show. “I won’t say globally, but definitely maybe nationally, where weirdos, freaks, rejects and hellraisers all come together for a good cause to educate people on mental health.”

To become Eugene’s Best Hellraiser, Jenkins had to come a long way. Rising up from addiction and homelessness, she’s built a name for herself and helps run a uniquely punk nonprofit that fosters alternative youth and adults to be the best versions of themselves possible. “I do want to raise hell for people who try to oppress any type of minority group or disenfranchised people,” she says. “I will accept the title of Hellraiser, but I will still be sober and I will still go to bed by 9 pm.”